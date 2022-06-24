EAEU states agree to develop Eurasian transportation routes

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are ready to boost the activities on developing the Eurasian transportation corridors and routes, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich told reporters summing up the results of the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Minsk, Belarus.

“A decision was adopted aimed at boosting the work on developing the transportation infrastructure, including the Eurasian transportation corridors and routes”, he said.

He said that there is a proposal to “build a Southern railway in Armenia, reconstruct the M-1 highway for the development of Europe-Western China highway branching to Belarus, build Europe-Western China railway and China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway”.