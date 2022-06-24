Armenian MP Artur Vanetsyan steps down

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Head of the opposition “I Have the Honor” faction of the Armenian Parliament Artur Vanetsyan announced that he is stepping down as an MP.

In a statement on social media, he said that the “I Have the Honor” bloc formed with the Republican Party of Armenia stops to exist according to the decision of the Homeland party.

“Today I submitted an appeal on stepping down as a Member of Parliament. For many of you my decision is not a surprise as I have repeatedly and publicly announced that I no longer see myself in this parliament”, he said, adding that the Homeland party’s board made a decision to continue activities out of parliament.