Russian Foreign Ministry summons EU Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. European Union Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, where he had been summoned over Lithuania’s restrictions on transits to the Russian region of Kaliningrad, TASS reports.

Lithuania informed Kaliningrad that transit of some goods from Russia to the region would be limited from June 18 due to EU sanctions, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov said on June 17.