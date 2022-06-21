LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 June:

The price of aluminum up by 1.16% to $2527.00, copper price up by 0.18% to $8977.50, lead price up by 0.34% to $2068.50, nickel price up by 0.27% to $25738.00, tin price down by 1.23% to $30800.00, zinc price down by 0.17% to $3517.50, molybdenum price up by 0.40% to $38338.34, cobalt price stood at $72400.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.