The narrow-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Minsk

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took part in the narrow-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minster.

First, the Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko met with the Heads of Government of Armenia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and then, after the video shooting ceremony, the session took place.

The Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member states discussed issues related to the strengthening of the internal market, the development of transport infrastructure, and the regulation of customs tariffs. Reference was also made to cooperation on the digital agenda.

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place on June 21.