The narrow-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council being held in Minsk

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The narrow-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is being held in Minsk. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is also taking part in the sitting.

ARMENPRESS reports BelTa agency informs the Heads of Government of the EEU countries will discuss the introduction of product labeling in the EEU, the joint action plan of the EEU member states in the field of consumer protection.

The members of the Intergovernmental Council will be presented with the EEC reports for 2021 on the monitoring of the regulatory impact assessment of the draft decisions of the Commission. The agenda of the meeting of the Heads of Government of the EEU countries includes the issues of e-commerce, customs cooperation, fulfillment of the previous instructions of the Intergovernmental Council.