YERERVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan and Vice President of the National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan, a consultation was held today, during which issues related to holding the STARMUS VI Science and Art Festival in Armenia were discussed.

Representatives of the international organizing team of the festival, the Armenian interdepartmental working group took part in the consultation.

Garik Israelian, the founding director of the festival, also took part in the consultation via video link.

During the consultation, issues related to the content and technical works of the events planned within the framework of the festival were discussed, the process of fulfillment of the agreements and recommendations reached as a result of the previous meeting was presented.

Relevant instructions were given to those responsible for organizing such a large-scale, significant festival in Armenia at a proper level.