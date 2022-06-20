Russia lifts all restrictions on entry of Armenian citizens through land border

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia has lifted all restrictions on entry of Armenian citizens across the land border, which will contribute to the development of tourism and economic ties, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Minsk.

"According to the government's decision, all restrictions for Armenian citizens entering Russia by land have been lifted. We expect that tourist flows will be restored in the near future. It is very important for the peoples of Armenia and Russia," Mishustin said.

The Russian Prime Minister also stressed that the Russian side gives priority to the unblocking of economic and transport ties in the Caucasus.

"Practical work is being actively carried out within the framework of the trilateral working group chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers. (ed. Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan). The regular meeting took place during the St. Petersburg Economic Forum," Mishustin said.