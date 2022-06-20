Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-06-22

YEREVAN, 20 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 June, USD exchange rate down by 4.27 drams to 421.03 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.82 drams to 443.47 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.51 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.94 drams to 515.80 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 47.02 drams to 24928.01 drams. Silver price up by 2.60 drams to 295.70 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.