World Council of Churches elects new general secretary

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Central Committee of the World Council of Churches (WCC) held its first offline meeting after 2018, in the ecumenical center of Geneva on June 15-18.

Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay was elected as the new general secretary of the World Council of Churches during the meeting on June 17, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin said.

The meeting was attended by members of the Central Committee Archbishop Vigen Ayqazyan (Armenian Eastern Diocese of the United States) and Mrs. Dianna Tsaghikyan (Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

At a WCC inter-church platform Archbishop Vigen Ayqazyan raised the challenges facing the Armenian people caused by the 2020 aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.