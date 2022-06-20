Parukh incident was a blow not only to Artsakh, but also to Russian peacekeepers – FM Babayan

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The incident in the village of Parukh was a blow not only to Artsakh, but also to the Russian peacekeepers. That incident was terrorism, blow both to us and the peacekeeping mission, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Davit Babayan said at a meeting with reporters in the permanent representation of Artsakh in Armenia.

He stated that no matter when and where terrorism occurred, it should not go unanswered.

“The fate of Artsakh is under danger. If we lose Artsakh, there will be no Armenia. We have an absolute opportunity to have normal relations with all because we have Diaspora. And there is a country in the face of Azerbaijan where Armenophobia and terrorism are a state policy, and the Russian peacekeepers have also seen this, who have become the target”, the FM said, adding: “We now are de facto an independent country, and to think that we could be part of Azerbaijan is unacceptable”.