Ruling Civil Contract faction nominates Anna Vardapetyan’s candidacy for Prosecutor General of Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The ruling Civil Contract faction of the Armenian Parliament nominated Anna Vardapetyan’s candidacy for the position of the Prosecutor General of Armenia, the Parliament said in a statement.

Civil Contract faction head Hayk Konjoryan recently told reporters that they are going to nominate Anna Vardapetyan for the Prosecutor General of Armenia.

The term of office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan ends on September 16.

The Prosecutor General of Armenia is elected by the Parliament for a 6-year term.