COVID-19: Armenia reports 60 new cases within a week
YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. 60 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one week, the ministry of health said.
The total number of confirmed cases has reached 423,104.
6968 tests were conducted within a week.
No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8625.
The number of recoveries rose by 25, bringing the total to 412,693.
The number of active cases is 102.
