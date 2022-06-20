New book presents key facts about Artsakh – Foreign Minister Babayan

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The presentation of “Issues of Artsakh and Foreign Policy of the Republic of Artsakh” was held today at the permanent representation of Artsakh in Armenia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Davit Babayan said the work contains facts about Artsakh and advice on key ideas and terms. Over the past one year, he has also been working on this work.

“This is a reference work or a kind of encyclopedia that will be useful for political, public, media representatives and scientific-educational circles. Different processes and facts are presented. The work consists of several parts. The first is the historical concept. Sometimes there are gaps such as what is Artsakh and what is Karabakh? I am sure that most of the society does not differentiate it. That’s why we have tried to present this so that if a person is not a historian, he/she will be able to get correct and reliable information in this way”, he added.

Davit Babayan said the book has also maps. There is historical Artsakh, information about the concept of Karabakh, the place and role of Nagorno Karabakh in the Armenian history and diplomacy.

“Several important concepts which are mostly speculated by Azerbaijan are presented here. We talk about Khojalu. I want to note that Artsakh is the only country in the world that has no borders. Our borders have turned into a line of contact. The book tells what one should know and how it is necessary to fight against Azerbaijani “facts” and run our policy based on our national interests”, he added.

The second part of the book presents humanitarian aspects – refugees, captives, etc. The Azerbaijani attempts of using force in different period, as well as the cultural genocide are presented.

The third part is about the key concept of the foreign policy of Artsakh, the international recognition process, the military-political potential.

“This work is a small general encyclopedia about all important ideas and concepts. We have already started its translation in Russian as there is a demand. We will most probably translate it also in English. After completing the translation, we aim to publish both translations”, Davit Babayan said.