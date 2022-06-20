Gustavo Petro wins presidential election in Colombia

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Senator Gustavo Petro, leader of the left-wing “Historic Pact” coalition, wins the second round of presidential elections in Colombia, according to the results of counting of 98.22% of ballots, reports TASS.

According to the National Civil Registry, 50.51% of voters favored Petro. His rival Rodolfo Hernandez received 47.22% of votes.

“It is a celebration for the people today. Let the people celebrate the first popular victory. Let so much experienced suffering be softened by the joy that fills the heart of the homeland,”Petro tweeted after the vote outcome was announced.

Hernandez has not yet commented on the outcome of the vote that took place Sunday.