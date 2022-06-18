Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 June 2022

Armenian Civil Aviation Committee’s new chair vows to restore “former glory” of the sector 

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. New Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia Mihran Khachatryan believes that no one can solve all the problems facing the country’s aviation sector alone and independently. 

“I am absolutely convinced that they can be solved, and all signs and grounds exist for that. Thank you very much for the warm words and wishes. Each of them is valuable and obliging. Believe me, with joint efforts and hard work, we will return and restore the former glory and high reputation of the Armenian aviation”, he said.








