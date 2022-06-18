Georgian PM arrives in Armenia on working visit, meets with Pashinyan in Dilijan 

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

The Georgian PM met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Dilijan town, the Armenian PM's Office said.

The two PMs said that the high-level intensive contacts show that the Armenian-Georgian relations are dynamically developing and the political dialogue is at a high level.

They discussed issues and prospects on the Armenia-Georgia cooperation agenda.

Views were exchanged also on the regional situation and developments.

The sides reaffirmed the readiness to consistently deepen the friendly ties and agreed to continue the active dialogue.