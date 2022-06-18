Iran reports 74 daily coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in one day
YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. 74 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Iran in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7, 234,597, IRNA reports.
2 death cases were registered in Iran in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country has risen to 141,363.
305 hospitalized patients are in critical condition.
The total number of recoveries has reached 7,060,283.
- 17:11 Georgian PM arrives in Armenia on working visit, meets with Pashinyan in Dilijan
- 16:04 Iran reports 74 daily coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in one day
- 15:38 Weather forecast in Armenia
- 14:52 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary presents regional security situation to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State
- 14:24 150-meter dolma to be made during traditional festival in Armenia
- 13:25 U.S. attaches importance to expansion, strengthening of mutual partnership with Armenia - Assistant Secretary of State
- 13:14 FM Mirzoyan briefs U.S. Assistant Secretary of State on developments in Armenia-Turkey normalization process
- 13:11 BarCamp Yerevan 2022 tech and media event launched
- 12:29 U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs to meet with Armenian PM in Yerevan
- 12:06 Azeri special services continue spreading fake news on social media with Armenian user accounts, warns Artsakh NSS
- 11:51 Agreement on developing Yerevan metro’s new station signed in St. Petersburg
- 11:50 Future Armenian diplomats travel to United Nations in Geneva to learn about good practices on human rights
- 11:30 Defense Minister visits north-eastern border
- 11:26 Armenian President participates in plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
- 10:58 European Stocks - 17-06-22
- 10:56 US stocks - 17-06-22
- 10:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-06-22
- 10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 17-06-22
- 10:53 Oil Prices Down - 17-06-22
- 10:22 ‘We are interested in situation in Armenia to be stable and guarantee development’ - Putin
- 06.17-21:21 Armenia steps up mental health community services for populations affected by the armed conflict with WHO and EU support
- 06.17-20:00 Putin announces Russia does not threaten anyone with nuclear weapons
- 06.17-19:21 Science, education and economy are interconnected. Patapoutian formulated his formula for Armenia’s bright future
- 06.17-17:33 No matter what statements are made, Nagorno Karabakh issue continues to exist - Mirzoyan's response to Aliyev
- 06.17-17:20 The statements of Azerbaijani officials should be warning sign, we should discuss this issue in the CSTO - PM Pashinyan
12:55, 06.11.2022
2978 views Forget France, Armenia is the center of winemaking. Euronews's coverage of Armenian winemaking
15:30, 06.11.2022
2690 views Armenia appoints Ambassadors to Latvia, Liechtenstein and North Macedonia
16:50, 06.11.2022
2178 views PM Pashinyan visits Ararat Province to get acquainted with the process of subvention programs
15:32, 06.15.2022
2081 views India is much more than Bollywood, elephants, tea and yoga: Ambassador Dewal’s exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS
12:32, 06.11.2022
2005 views The Armenian Diocese of Germany condemns the mass run over of pedestrians in Berlin