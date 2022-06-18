Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 June 2022

Iran reports 74 daily coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. 74 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Iran in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7, 234,597, IRNA reports. 

2 death cases were registered in Iran in the past 24 hours. The death toll in the country has risen to 141,363.

305 hospitalized patients are in critical condition. 

The total number of recoveries has reached 7,060,283.








