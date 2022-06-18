Weather forecast in Armenia 

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 June 2022

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations of Armenia reports that rain with thunderstorm is expected in the daytime of June 18-19, in the night of June 23 and after daytime in some of the regions, and on June 22 in most of the regions. 

Air temperature will gradually rise by 3-5 degrees on June 18-21.

Short rain with thunderstorm is possible in Yerevan in the evening of June 18. No precipitation is expected in the capital city on June 19-21 and in the daytime of June 23.








