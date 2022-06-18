Armenia’s Security Council Secretary presents regional security situation to U.S. Assistant Secretary of State 

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received today U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, the Office of the Security Council Secretary said.

During the meeting Armen Grigoryan presented the security situation in the region and Armenia’s views on solving key security issues.

At the request of the guest, the Secretary of the Security Council also presented the current process of normalizing the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The sides highlighted the importance to continue developing the bilateral relations based on democratic values.