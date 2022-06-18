FM Mirzoyan briefs U.S. Assistant Secretary of State on developments in Armenia-Turkey normalization process 

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, the foreign ministry reports.

The sides touched upon the Armenian-American bilateral relations that are based on common values of human rights, democracy and rule of law, as well as the prospects of expanding the cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Highlighting the positive dynamics in the mutual visits and contacts at an official level, the Armenian FM praised the visit of the delegation of Armenia to the United States this May and the meetings held there, as well as the launch of the activities within the Armenia-U.S. Strategic Dialogue.

Issues relating to regional security and stability were also discussed.

Minister Mirzoyan presented the current developments in the activity of the delimitation and border security commission between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the unblocking of economic ties and transportation communications in the region.

Touching upon the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, FM Mirzoyan highlighted the need for fully resuming the peaceful negotiations for the comprehensive and lasting settlement of the conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, in this context emphasizing the efforts of the U.S. as a Co-Chair country.

FM Mirzoyan also presented the current humanitarian problems caused by the 2020 Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, particularly the issues on immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan, and the preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories under the Azerbaijani control.

FM Mirzoyan briefed the guest also on the developments in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process. The necessity of taking concrete steps for the normalization was emphasized.