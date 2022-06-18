LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-06-22
LONDON, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 June:
The price of aluminum down by 0.26% to $2498.00, copper price down by 1.25% to $8961.50, lead price down by 1.88% to $2061.50, nickel price up by 1.62% to $25669.00, tin price down by 2.55% to $31184.00, zinc price down by 1.51% to $3523.50, molybdenum price up by 0.41% to $38184.02, cobalt price down by 0.02% to $72400.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:58 European Stocks - 17-06-22
- 10:56 US stocks - 17-06-22
- 10:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-06-22
- 10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 17-06-22
- 10:53 Oil Prices Down - 17-06-22
- 10:22 ‘We are interested in situation in Armenia to be stable and guarantee development’ - Putin
- 06.17-21:21 Armenia steps up mental health community services for populations affected by the armed conflict with WHO and EU support
- 06.17-20:00 Putin announces Russia does not threaten anyone with nuclear weapons
- 06.17-19:21 Science, education and economy are interconnected. Patapoutian formulated his formula for Armenia’s bright future
- 06.17-17:33 No matter what statements are made, Nagorno Karabakh issue continues to exist - Mirzoyan's response to Aliyev
- 06.17-17:20 The statements of Azerbaijani officials should be warning sign, we should discuss this issue in the CSTO - PM Pashinyan
- 06.17-17:19 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-06-22
- 06.17-17:18 Asian Stocks - 17-06-22
- 06.17-16:52 Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić highly appreciates Armenia’s cooperation with CoE
- 06.17-16:47 Azerbaijan grossly violated its commitments assumed with accession to Council of Europe, says Armenian FM
- 06.17-15:52 ‘Armenia’s journey towards responsible mining’ – World Bank publishes article
- 06.17-15:27 FM Mirzoyan highly values CoE’s support to Armenia’s democratic development
- 06.17-15:23 Discussion of NK issue could be platform where Russia, US and France will sit around table at some point – Khachaturyan
- 06.17-14:43 Tech Week Gyumri 2022 to launch in Armenia’s second largest city on July 2
- 06.17-14:25 ANIF opens representation in Abu Dhabi
- 06.17-14:04 NK conflict not resolved yet, its comprehensive settlement must be made within OSCE MG Co- Chairmanship – Grigoryan
- 06.17-13:54 CoE Secretary General arrives at Armenian Foreign Ministry
- 06.17-13:47 Moscow supports Armenia in processes of ensuring regional security: Secretaries of Security Councils meet in Yerevan
- 06.17-13:45 Next meeting of CSTO Security Council Secretaries to take place in fourth quarter of 2022
- 06.17-13:07 Secretary General says CSTO takes all necessary measures to ensure security of member states
12:55, 06.11.2022
2955 views Forget France, Armenia is the center of winemaking. Euronews's coverage of Armenian winemaking
15:30, 06.11.2022
2659 views Armenia appoints Ambassadors to Latvia, Liechtenstein and North Macedonia
16:50, 06.11.2022
2159 views PM Pashinyan visits Ararat Province to get acquainted with the process of subvention programs
15:32, 06.15.2022
1999 views India is much more than Bollywood, elephants, tea and yoga: Ambassador Dewal’s exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS
12:32, 06.11.2022
1993 views The Armenian Diocese of Germany condemns the mass run over of pedestrians in Berlin