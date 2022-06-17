FM Mirzoyan highly values CoE’s support to Armenia’s democratic development

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The Council of Europe is among Armenia’s main partners in the implementation of reforms in the fields of human rights, democracy and rule of law, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with CoE Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić.

“We highly appreciate the support provided by the Council of Europe to Armenia’s democratic development and are confident that we will continue the productive cooperation with the organization. In this respect I also want to express my gratitude for the contribution made by the observer missions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to the holding of free and competitive elections in Armenia and state that the 2018 and 2021 snap parliamentary elections in Armenia have been recognized by the Council of Europe as meeting the highest democratic standards”, the Armenian FM said.

He said that the CoE’s action plan with Armenia is an important cooperation tool with the organization, adding that this format of cooperation is vital not only for the effective implementation of a number of strategic programs of the Armenian government, but also for the fulfillment of Armenia’s commitments assumed within the CoE.

“Today I and Mrs. Secretary General praised the achievements registered within the ongoing program and I am glad to inform that we both expressed readiness to continue the cooperation in this format, by forming the new 2023-2026 action plan”, Ararat Mirzoyan said.

He said that in 2018 the people of Armenia chose and reaffirmed in 2021 the path of democratic development, strengthening of democratic institutions, protection of human rights, rule of law and the fight against corruption, adding that they will not deviate from it.

“Armenia is determined to move forward with the agenda of reforms and pass through this path by closely cooperating with its international partners, including with the Council of Europe”, the FM said.