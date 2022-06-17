CoE Secretary General arrives at Armenian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, who is in Armenia on an official visit, arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on June 17, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

The CoE Secretary General was greeted by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

Following their meeting, Marija Pejčinović Burić and Ararat Mirzoyan will hold a joint press conference.