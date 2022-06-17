Next meeting of CSTO Security Council Secretaries to take place in fourth quarter of 2022
YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The next session of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the CSTO member states will take place in the fourth quarter of this year, a day before the session of the Collective Security Council, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said during today’s session in Yerevan.
