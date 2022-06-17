Ardem Patapoutian expresses readiness to support Armenian Healthcare Ministry’s programs in fighting cancer

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan met with Armenian-American scientist, Nobel Prize laureate and molecular biologist Ardem Patapoutian, who arrived in Yerevan within the framework of the Science and Business Days 2020 forum.

“We talked about the current situation, achievements of the healthcare system and the systematic reforms that have entered a new phase. Patapoutian was interested in the activities being carried out to overcome the pandemic and the consequences of the war and made valuable observations on the field.

Highlighting the ongoing reforms in the sector, particularly the programs in fighting cancer, he expressed readiness to support our programs in fighting the disease, stating that the system is open now more than ever, and today he feels himself closer to the Armenian land, culture and homeland”, Anahit Avanesyan said in a statement on social media.