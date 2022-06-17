Armenia’s customs attaché at Upper Lars border checkpoint dismissed

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Aram Tananyan has been relieved from the position of Armenia’s customs attaché at the Armenian Embassy in Russia.

The issue of dismissing Tananyan was on the agenda of today’s Cabinet meeting, but among non-reported items.

Aram Tananyan has been appointed Armenia’s customs attaché at Upper Lars checkpoint on Russia-Georgia border on January 30, 2020. His duties were to discuss and solve the problems emerging at the checkpoint.