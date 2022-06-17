Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee has new chairman
YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Mihran Khachatryan has been appointed Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia.
The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.
