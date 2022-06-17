Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 June 2022

Armenia’s Civil Aviation Committee has new chairman

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Mihran Khachatryan has been appointed Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.

 








