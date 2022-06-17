President Khachaturyan meets Armenian community representatives in Russia

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan met with representatives of Armenian community on June 16 on the sidelines of his working visit in Russia, his Office said.

The meeting took place in the Consulate General of Armenia in St. Petersburg.

In his remarks President Khachaturyan said his visit is taking place within the frames of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum which this year is celebrating its 25th anniversary. According to him, every visit provides an opportunity to meet and have a discussion with the representatives of the Armenian community.

“Your problems are our problems, and the main purpose of these meetings is to be able to understand your issues of concern. On the other hand, this is an opportunity for us to introduce you on the current situation in Armenia. You receive different information from various sources, however, they need to be clarified because sometimes they have nothing to do with the reality”, the President said.

The President also touched upon the Armenian-Russian relations, the domestic political situation in Armenia and the regional security. He also presented in detail the current process of programs aimed at the final settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the approaches of the Armenian side.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan also visited St. Catherine's Armenian Apostolic Church in St. Petersburg.