Serzh Tankian urges to join him at the STARMUS festival in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. World-famous rock musician, lead singer of System of a Down band Serj Tankian issued a video message urging to join him at the STARMUS VI festival to be held in Yerevan in September.

ARMENPRESS reports Tankian, in a video message posted on his "Instagram" page with more than a million followers, says in particular: "Dear friends, join me at the STARMUS VI Science and Art Festival, which will take place in Armenia on September 5-10."

Tankian reminds that the festival will include music, scientific conferences, lectures, symposia, etc.