PM Pashinyan presents the situation around Nagorno Karabakh to the OSCE PA President

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minster.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the close cooperation and permanent dialogue between the Armenian parliament and the OSCE PA. Nikol Pashinyan referred to the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia and stressed the important role of the international community in their effective implementation. The Prime Minister added that the development and strengthening of democratic principles and institutions will continue to be among the priorities of the Armenian Government.

Margareta Cederfelt highly appreciated the cooperation with the Armenian parliamentary delegation, noted the latter's dynamic activity in the Assembly. She welcomed the democratic reforms of the Republic of Armenia and highly assessed the holding of the snap parliamentary elections in accordance with international standards in 2021.

At the request of the OSCE PA President, the Prime Minister referred to the domestic political situation in Armenia, the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, and presented the situation around Nagorno Karabakh.

The Prime Minister highlighted regional stability and peace and stressed the need for an adequate response by the international community to provocative statements and actions undermining regional stability, as well as to the steps aimed at destroying Armenian cultural heritage in areas that have passed under Azerbaijani control.

At the same time, Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.