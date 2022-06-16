‘The welcome I received shows science is valued in Armenia’ - Ardem Patapoutian

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The Presidency of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia held a session today hosting Armenian-American scientist, Nobel Prize laureate and molecular biologist Ardem Patapoutian.

During the meeting a diploma of an honorary member of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia was handed over to Ardem Patapoutian.

NAS President Ashot Saghyan congratulated Mr. Patapoutian for the great achievement, calling it also one of the achievements of the Armenian people. “We have agreed with Mr. Patapoutian. Next time he will visit Armenia at the invitation of the Academy. There will be meetings, reports”, he said.

In his turn the Armenian-American scientist said that the welcome he received in Armenia shows that science and scientific achievements are valued in Armenia. “I started my work in a laboratory, but I never imagined that science could be a profession. But then I fell in love with that work. Surprisingly, the Nobel Prize was the motivation for me that I am proud of my biography and institutions where I studied. I have been engaged in science with pleasure and dedication”, he said.

Ardem Patapoutian was elected honorary member of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia by the June 9 decision of the NAS general assembly.