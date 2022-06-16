UEFA to continue supporting development of football in Armenia: President Čeferin tells PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, who arrived in Armenia to attend the celebrations dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA), the PM’s Office said.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the programs being implemented with UEFA’s support aimed at developing football in Armenia and stated that the government of Armenia attaches importance to the close cooperation between UEFA and FFA.

Pashinyan also emphasized the importance of projects aimed at improving football infrastructure in Yerevan and provinces. He highlighted the role of football having not only social, but also important educational and psychological aspects.

Aleksander Čeferin once again offered his congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the Football Federation of Armenia, adding that UEFA will continue actively supporting the development of football in Armenia. He said that the programs will be directed to building new football fields, infrastructures, and the assistance volumes will constantly expand.