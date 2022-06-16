LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.88% to $2592.50, copper price down by 0.01% to $9230.00, lead price up by 0.07% to $2077.00, nickel price up by 2.37% to $25857.00, tin price up by 4.35% to $32444.00, zinc price up by 1.29% to $3643.00, molybdenum price up by 0.29% to $37897.42, cobalt price stood at $72415.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.