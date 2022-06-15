Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-06-22

YEREVAN, 15 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 June, USD exchange rate up by 4.79 drams to 424.42 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 6.82 drams to 444.75 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 7.49 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.79 drams to 513.04 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 110.70 drams to 24811.46 drams. Silver price down by 1.11 drams to 289.76 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.