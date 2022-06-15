PM calls on people of Armenia to unite around peace agenda

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. No one could guarantee that the peace agenda will succeed, but the government of Armenia has a will, determination to pass that path, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the Parliament during the debate of the 2021 state budget performance report.

“Our ship of Armenian statehood has appeared in a whirlpool of a turbulent storm, because, in fact, the whole world has appeared in the whirlpool of a turbulent storm”, he said.

The PM noted that the only guarantee for the state and the security is the comprehensive peace. According to him, the comprehensive security is when the issues with neighbors are solved, settled, the borders are demarcated and delimited, and the peace is established de jure.

“Now we are trying to move on this path. Whether we will succeed, no one could guarantee because peace is not a unilateral movement, it is a result of cooperation. We have no illusions and see that the number of those who want to eliminate us is greater than we imagine. And the peace agenda is an attempt to manage and neutralize the desires existing in the world to eliminate us. No one could guarantee that the peace agenda will succeed. This is a path for us accompanied by insults, accusations, threats, dangers and losses both inside and outside. And we have a will, determination to pass this path despite that no one could give a guarantee to success”, the PM added.

However, the PM said he could guarantee one thing for sure that the opposite path leads not only to the destruction of Nagorno Karabakh, but also Armenia. “And we, of course, cannot allow this. Therefore, I call on the Armenian people, the people of Armenia to unite around the peace agenda, around the Armenian statehood and its interests because there is nothing more important and higher than Armenia and its state interests”, he said.