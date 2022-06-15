16.8% of actual state budget expenditures or 336 bln drams allocated to defense in 2021 – Armenian MP

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The performance of expenditures for military defense in Armenia comprised 108.9% compared to the approved level, and 99.9% compared to the adjusted program, Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs Andranik Kocharyan said during the Parliament’s debate of the 2021 state budget performance report today.

“16.8% of the actual expenditures of the 2021 state budget or 336 billion drams have been provided to the defense, it is more by 7.6% than what was approved for 2021”, he said.

In the context of defense and security issues, he said that there is a change in expenditures and content following the 2020 war, which is necessary for ensuring the stable security course of the country.

In 2021 the expenditures in defense sector comprised 4.8% of the GDP, which is 0.1% less than the 2021 level, is in accordance with the actual level of 2019 and is around 0.8% more than the actual level f 2018.

“It’s worth noting that the military defense expenditures, which comprised 333.6 billion drams, surpass that of 2019 and 2019 by 9.8% and 45.7% respectively. And the performance against the approved level comprised 108.9%, and 99.9% against the adjusted program”, the lawmaker said.

The expenditures for the military industry complex development program comprised around 2 billion drams, by ensuring a 100% performance.

He stated that all these activities show that the works on raising the combat preparedness level of the Armed Forces, its technological modernization will be continuous.

He informed also that there is an increase in expenditures for the National Security Service, comprising nearly 22% compared to 2018 and 2019.