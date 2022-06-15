Science and Business Days 2022 conference launched in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is currently a country of opportunities with a modern, educated, hard-working human capital and different cooperation formats with multiple countries, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said during the Science and Business Days 2022 conference in Yerevan’s Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

The minister stressed the necessity of uniting the scientific potential and developing Armenia. “We will continue deepening the processes of integrating into the global economy and will offer to the world the outcome of our intellectual abilities. This conference is a wonderful opportunity for the development of the partnership of science and business, for the exchange of ideas”, he said, adding that the future of Armenia is also the technological development, the development of a science-based economy.

Kerobyan said the development of a science-based economy is the most important priority of the Armenian government.

Armenian-American molecular biologist, neuroscientist, and Nobel Prize laureate Ardem Patapoutian, as well as other famous ethnic Armenian scientists arrived in Armenia for participation to the event.

Science and Business Days aims at discovering opportunities for the improvement of science and entrepreneurship alliance, as well as the commercialization of research.