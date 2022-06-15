Armenian President to meet with Russia’s Putin in St. Petersburg
YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a meeting with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said, RIA Novosti reports.
Putin will also meet with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the Forum.
