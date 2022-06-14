US Permanent Representative to NATO invites Sweden and Finland to attend NATO summit

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Finland and Sweden can participate in the forthcoming NATO summit as invited countries, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said.

The NATO summit will take place on June 28-30 in the Spanish capital Madrid.

On May 18, Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO in the wake of the events in Ukraine, but Turkey, a NATO member, blocked the consideration of the Nordic countries' applications, citing its reservations and preconditions.