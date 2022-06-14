Officers to receive 3-room apartment in Yerevan after graduating from military-training institution

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Graduates of military-training institutions in Armenia will receive a 3-room apartment in Yerevan regardless of the place of their service, Member of Parliament from the ruling Civil Contract faction Armen Khachatryan said.

“A respective bill will be submitted to the Parliament soon, according to which starting July 1, 2022, the government will provide a 3-room apartment in Yerevan free of charge for the representatives of our future officers admitted to the military-training institutions of Armenia”, the MP said.

The lawmaker said the place of the officer’s service won’t matter, as he will have a 3-room apartment in Yerevan after graduation. He called on young people aged 18-23 to apply to a military-training institution.

The respective bill was approved during the recent Cabinet meeting.