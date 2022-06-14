Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June 2022

Armenia, Bulgaria sign 2022-2025 cooperation program in sphere of culture

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Bulgaria’s Minister of Culture Atanas Atanasov signed a cooperation plan on June 14, the Armenian MFA said in a statement.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Culture of Bulgaria Atanas Atanasov signed the 2022-2025 cooperation program in the sphere of culture between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia and the Ministry of Culture of Bulgaria”, the statement says.








