Central Bank of Armenia revises forecast for GDP growth

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia has revised its forecast for the GDP growth, CBA Governor Martin Galstyan said at a press conference today.

The Bank’s previous forecast for the GDP growth has been 1.6%, but now it has been revised to be 4.9%.

“The figures of the industry branch review – construction, services, contributed to this. It is mainly connected with the visits of foreigners to Armenia, as well as with not so bad performance of the Russian economy in the short-run, as we expected in February”, the CBA Governor said.