One of the reasons of visiting Armenia is to get acquainted with developments in science field - Ardem Patapoutian

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American molecular biologist, neuroscientist, and Nobel Prize laureate Ardem Patapoutian visited the Yerevan State Medical University’s “COBRAIN” Scientific-Educational Center for Fundamental Brain Research where he planted the seed of the plant from which he obtained the well-known molecule.

After touring the Center, Ardem Patapoutian delivered a lecture on “How do you feel? The molecules that sense touch” topic in the Yerevan State Medical University.

“One of the reasons of my visit to Armenia is to get acquainted with the developments in Armenia’s science sector. I expect to lay a foundation for a new cooperation. The government tries to increase the funding for science, research, which is one of the first key steps for the development of the sector. I hope that the young students, after seeing my example, will try to achieve better results”, he said.

YSMU Rector Armen Muradyan said that their cooperation with Mr. Patapoutian started back in 2016 when he delivered his first lecture on perception of touch.

Ardem Patapoutian received a Nobel Prize for the discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.