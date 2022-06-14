Armenia Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged
YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. During today’s session the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia made a decision to keep the refinancing rate unchanged, setting it at 9.25%, the CBA told Armenpress.
The Lombard repo rate provided by the CBA is 10.75%.
The rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA is 7.75%.
- 14:00 Armenian PM awards Father Emir of Qatar with Order of Friendship
- 13:21 Scottish football fans impressed with Yerevan
- 13:02 Armenia Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged
- 13:00 Armenian PM meets with Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs
- 12:57 PM Pashinyan, Qatari Business Association members discuss implementing investment projects in Armenia
- 12:43 EANA, the big family of news agencies, highlights cooperation and empowerment of its members
- 12:39 Armenia has a special place among our friends and allies, says Russian Ambassador
- 11:21 Armenian FM meets with Bulgarian President
- 11:14 ‘Iran is a friendly country for us’ – Armenian PM
- 11:10 “Arabic reports from Armenia: Heritage for Cultural Dialogue” exhibition to open in Qatar National Library
- 11:02 Pashinyan hopes for increasing bilateral trade between Armenia and Qatar
- 10:52 Wording of so-called corridor unacceptable for us – Armenian PM
- 10:26 Armenian PM expresses hope for opening border and establishing diplomatic relations with Turkey
- 10:15 PM Pashinyan touches upon consequences of war in Ukraine on Armenia’s economy
- 10:01 Nagorno Karabakh issue most important, most urgent issue between Armenia and Azerbaijan – PM Pashinyan
- 10:00 Parliament session kicks off – LIVE
- 09:49 Armenia, France discuss cooperation in defense field
- 09:16 European Stocks - 13-06-22
- 09:15 US stocks down - 13-06-22
- 09:12 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-06-22
- 09:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 13-06-22
- 09:10 Oil Prices Up - 13-06-22
- 06.13-21:44 Armenpress and Qatar News Agency sign MoU on exchange of information
- 06.13-21:10 The joint efforts of Armenia and Russia are aimed at revealing new promising areas of strategic cooperation – Deputy PM
- 06.13-20:06 Programs implemented under EU Economic-Investment Plan discussed at the Government
12:55, 06.11.2022
2501 views Forget France, Armenia is the center of winemaking. Euronews's coverage of Armenian winemaking
15:30, 06.11.2022
2210 views Armenia appoints Ambassadors to Latvia, Liechtenstein and North Macedonia
17:23, 06.10.2022
2091 views First Fly Arna plane lands in Armenia
13:39, 06.07.2022
2087 views Biden’s NSA Jake Sullivan praises diplomatic efforts between Armenia, Azerbaijan towards lasting peace
13:52, 06.08.2022
1955 views Armenian, Norwegian FMs exchange congratulatory letters on 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations