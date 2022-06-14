PM Pashinyan, Qatari Business Association members discuss implementing investment projects in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Qatar on an official visit, received in his residence the members of the Qatari Business Association led by Vice Chairman Hussain Ibrahim Alfardan, the PM’s Office said.

The opportunities of implementing investment projects in Armenia in different areas were discussed during the meeting. PM Pashinyan highlighted the readiness of the Armenian community to contribute to the effective implementation of the possible programs within its tools.

The Qatari Business Association members said they are ready to discuss and consider the proposals to operate in Armenia in various directions.

In this context the meeting sides touched upon the possibilities of implementing investment programs in agriculture, jewelry, tourism, energy, high technologies.

An agreement was reached to present concrete draft projects to the Business Council of Qatar in the future.