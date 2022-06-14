Armenia has a special place among our friends and allies, says Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Thanks to historically brotherly and allied relations, Armenia has a special place among our friends and allies, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said during the state reception organized on the Russia Day.

“This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Help. During these decades the cooperation between our countries has been distinguished by intensive, reliable high-level political dialogue and active cooperation between different ministries and agencies. The economic ties have consistently developed and continue developing. According to the results of 2021, the trade turnover exceeded the pre-pandemic figures, comprising around 2,6 billion dollars. Russia keeps the positions of being Armenia’s main and reliable economic and investment partner. Our cultural, educational and humanitarian cooperation is expanding. The bilateral effective cooperation in the security sector, both regional and international, is of vital importance. Our countries are actively cooperating in international platforms and within the frames of integration unions – EAEU, CSTO and CIS”, the Russian Ambassador said.

The diplomat said Russia is actively supporting and will support what contributes to creating ground for the peaceful and secure development of the South Caucasus region. According to him, Russia, in close cooperation with partners, is working hard to solve the regional issues directed to opening the transportation and economic ties, improving the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and establishing normal, full relations between Armenia and Turkey.