Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June 2022

Armenian FM meets with Bulgarian President

Armenian FM meets with Bulgarian President

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The official visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Bulgaria kicked off on June 14, the Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev took place.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]