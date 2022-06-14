“Arabic reports from Armenia: Heritage for Cultural Dialogue” exhibition to open in Qatar National Library

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. “Arabic reports from Armenia: Heritage for Cultural Dialogue” temporary exhibition will open in the National Library of Qatar on June 14 with the support of the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

The Armenian governmental delegation led by the Prime Minister is in Qatar on a two-day official visit.

9 duplicate samples from the numismatic and archeological collections of the History Museum of Armenia will be displayed at the exhibition, the ministry of culture said.

The posters will display cultural values and historical facts about the Armenian-Arabic long-lasting relations.

The exhibition will be open at the Qatar National Library for a week.