Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June 2022

Parliament session kicks off – LIVE

Parliament session kicks off – LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia convened a session today.

22 items are on agenda.

The lawmakers will debate at second hearing the bills on making amendments to the Law on Prosecution, as well as a number of other laws.

The Parliament will also debate the 2021 state budget performance annual report.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]